/
/
dover
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Dover, NJ📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
123-125 KING ST
123 King St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Will not last! Amazing location minutes to train and Downtown Dover. 3 bed 1.5 bath home with recently renovated kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
38 SEARING ST
38 Searing St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
40 SEARING ST
40 Searing Street, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 SUMMER AVE A&B
4 Summer Avenue, Dover, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
First fllor apartment on a 2 family dwelling in a great area mostly renovated. Level back yard, parking for 3 cars and much more . Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
78 BELMONT AVE A
78 Belmont Avenue, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Plus Office Apartment...Walking Distance To Public Transportation, Natural Gas, Private Parking Lot, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See...Call Today!!!! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY...
Results within 1 mile of Dover
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,525
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible living space is waiting for you at Center Grove Village. Surrounded by tall trees, our community offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Randolph, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6 FAIRLAWN AVE
6 Fairlawn Avenue, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$3,500
Spacious custom updated home, 4br, 3ba, 2 car gar, 3/4ac, cac, deck, patio, vaulted ceilings, skylights, hwd flrs, w/I closet, new appliances, dead end st., Gas heat Avail NOW. Close to everything.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1 SAINT JUDES PLACE
1 St Judes Place, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 SAINT JUDES PLACE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
11 INDEPENDENCE WAY
11 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
MINT CONDITION 3 BRS T/H, ONE YEAR OLD KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOOR, CARPETING, BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM, RECESSED LIGHTING, SLIDER TO TO PRIVATE 2 TIERED DECK. AMENITIES INCLUDE OUTDOOR . POOL, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND.
Results within 5 miles of Dover
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
156 US Hwy 46 Marilyn Dr
156 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cheeful 1 bedroom corner apartment on 2nd floor of garden complex. Nice views from private balcony. Good closet space. Rent includes heat & hot water. One car assigned parking. Coin-op laundry & bike storage in basement of building #1.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 FIELD LN
12 Field Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bed, 1 bath single family home. EIK, Living room & Office. Master bed with 2 closets. Central A/C. 1 car garage. Large yard & deck. No pets. Available for July 1. Virtual Tour Available. 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch, all on 1 level.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1430 SUSSEX TPKE, Unit 2
1430 Sussex Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Very clean and affordable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit in Randolph. Excellent location! Updated Kitchen and Bathroom, meticulously maintained -2 parking spots guaranteed. A perfect place to live to save money while renting! NTN credit check required.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
93 CHESTNUT HILL DR
93 Chestnut Hill Dr W, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand New Top Quality Renovation! Charming Lake Cape, ideally located just a block away from Indian lake, beach, club house & playground. Features include; granite kitchen, refinished wood floors, finished basement, & 2 full baths.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
68 SAVAGE RD
68 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Complete Renovation! Unbelievable Rental opportunity for large living w/in-law suite & HUGE detached 4 car garage complete w/finished office & bath. Multipurpose & versatile living! Stunning, bright
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dover rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Dover area include Sussex County Community College, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, and Hudson County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dover from include Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, and New Brunswick.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJ