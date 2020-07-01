87 Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ📍
Hopatcong hasn't always been called Hopatcong. Once known as the community of Brookland and then, some years later, Brooklyn after the city on Long Island, New York, the borough was renamed in 1901. Today, it's located in Sussex, New Jersey. At the time of the last major census, the total population was around 15,500 people. The lovely lake that surrounds it is mostly man-made -- and the largest lake in the state of New Jersey. Get ready to take the plunge!
Getting ready to find a rental property in Hopatcong, New Jersey? Then you'll enjoy many housing options once here in this lake front community. Hopatcong has a number of rental houses, townhouses for rent, many a duplex for rent, and pleasant single-family homes of all shapes, sizes, and styles to suit any taste. Take at least a month or so to find a rental property, as listings can come and go quickly. It's more difficult to find property in the summer months, when seasonal renters are also searching. The best ways to look for a property are online listings, the local paper, community bulletin boards, and by driving and walking the streets yourself. When it's time to sign that lease, be sure to bring the kind of information most landlords want -- your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.
Hopatcong is truly a place of stunning natural splendor. Parks, lakes, and wildlife areas in and around the borough abound. There's also a yacht club and nearby golf course.
Borough Center: This peaceful neighborhood is located on the east side of the community. It is the ideal location to find any number of wonderful single-family homes as well as some townhouses and condos. Residents love close proximity to adjacent Lake Hopatcong and all of its adjoining recreation attractions like boating, fishing, and swimming. Borough Center is also quite close to the Minisink County Park -- the perfect spot for hiking, biking, camping, and bird watching in the spring. Other landmarks of note include scenic Liffy Island, Camp Jefferson, and Rockaway River State Wildlife Management Area.
Northwood: The largest neighborhood in the community of Hopatcong, this neighborhood is a great place to find many apartments, single-family homes, and fine condos for rent. It is also close to the Whittingham Wildlife Area, picturesque Cranberry Lake, Allamuchy Mountain Park, and the Lake Mohawk Golf Course and trails. Nature lovers, this could be the spot for you.
There is certainly no shortage of fun in Hopatcong. Its expansive lake is a prime location for recreation for residents of the community as well as neighboring boroughs. Many New Yorkers also travel to Hopatcong each summer to vacation and there is a booming tourist industry here. Visitors and residents alike enjoy the adjacent recreation area, Bertrand's Island Amusement Park, with its arcades and rides as well as many restaurants and cafes. Bring your fishing gear, boat shoes, and bathing suit and move on in.
Hopatcong also hosts a number of festivals and activities all year round, including the yearly APBA Boat Races on the lake. Also annual is the Hopatcong Days Festival, with a parade, food and games in Modick Park, and a Soap Box Derby and Car Show. For those who love learning more about the history of the area, the Hopatcong Museum is home to many interesting historical artifacts.