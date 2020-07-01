87 Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ

Moving to Town

Getting ready to find a rental property in Hopatcong, New Jersey? Then you'll enjoy many housing options once here in this lake front community. Hopatcong has a number of rental houses, townhouses for rent, many a duplex for rent, and pleasant single-family homes of all shapes, sizes, and styles to suit any taste. Take at least a month or so to find a rental property, as listings can come and go quickly. It's more difficult to find property in the summer months, when seasonal renters are also searching. The best ways to look for a property are online listings, the local paper, community bulletin boards, and by driving and walking the streets yourself. When it's time to sign that lease, be sure to bring the kind of information most landlords want -- your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.