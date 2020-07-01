Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ

📍

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
34 HARVARD TRL
34 Harvard Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Move in condition Ranch w/ updated kitchen & bath. Skylight in the living room. Sliders to the Deck. EIK., Must see!!

1 of 20

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.

1 of 20

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.

1 of 12

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
328 HUDSON AVE
328 Hudson Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Stunning rental opportunity! Newly renovated house is ready for you to move in! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and of course desirable open concept layout. Close to the public beach.
Results within 1 mile of Hopatcong

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 05:10am
1 Unit Available
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD
74 Bertrand Island Road, Mount Arlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2500 sqft
Have you ever thought of a lake front condo? If you like the condo lifestyle and would like to be on the water, here is the solution, a lake front condo with a private elevator at Lakeshore Village on Lake Hopatcong.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
13244 DELL PL
13244 Dell Place, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
861 sqft
A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
208 KINGSLAND RD
208 Kingsland Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Scenic lakefront setting. Walk to town & train just one hour to NYC. Living rm open to kitchen & dining. 2 first floor bedrms & full bath. 2nd floor spacious master suite, full bath & lakefront deck Enclosed three season porch at front entry.

1 of 22

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
6 WOODLAND WAY
6 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! Simply unpack your bags and move into this practically brand new townhome! Conveniently located just minutes fromÂ Route 80Â and adorned with today's finest of finishings and design, this is your "dream home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
558 MAIN ST LAND
558 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
133 Nolans Point Rd
133 Nolans Point Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious Sun-lit 1st Floor Apt with Private Deck on Lake Hopatcong at Nolan's Point, the widest expanse of the Lake! Lake is your Backyard! Huge Living Room with Wall of Windows & Woodburning Stove.

1 of 9

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
Results within 5 miles of Hopatcong
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 12:19pm
35 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
19 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 11:01am
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
117 MAIN ST
117 Main Street, Andover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
A Cozy totally renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment, Complementary Washer & Dryer A common Backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
50 LENAPE AVE
50 Lenape Avenue, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
768 sqft
LAKE LENAPE RENTAL - Lake style LIVING in this recently updated home in beautiful Lake Lenape Beautiful Lake Lenape Lake House with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, fireplace in living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
680 ST ROUTE 15 S UNIT
680 State Route 15 S, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment In Desirable Jefferson Gardens! Newer Flooring, Freshly Painted, Open Floor Plan, Plenty Of Closet Space, Lots Of Parking, Private Location & Much More! Heat Included!!! Over 1030Sqft!!! Great Rental! Must See! ...

1 of 13

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
64 Main St
64 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Covered Porch in 2-Unit Under/Over Multi-Family. Large Rooms. Oversized Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets. Big Windows. Hardwood Floors. Flexible Floor Plan. Great Location! Lots of Outdoors Space. Freshly Painted Interior.
City GuideHopatcong
Called the "town by the lake," Lake Hopatcong was a huge resort destination from the 1880s until the 1930s. The era when Vaudeville and Burlesque were big made the lake resort a hot spot for classic performers of the time like Milton Berle.

Hopatcong hasn't always been called Hopatcong. Once known as the community of Brookland and then, some years later, Brooklyn after the city on Long Island, New York, the borough was renamed in 1901. Today, it's located in Sussex, New Jersey. At the time of the last major census, the total population was around 15,500 people. The lovely lake that surrounds it is mostly man-made -- and the largest lake in the state of New Jersey. Get ready to take the plunge!

Moving to Town

Getting ready to find a rental property in Hopatcong, New Jersey? Then you'll enjoy many housing options once here in this lake front community. Hopatcong has a number of rental houses, townhouses for rent, many a duplex for rent, and pleasant single-family homes of all shapes, sizes, and styles to suit any taste. Take at least a month or so to find a rental property, as listings can come and go quickly. It's more difficult to find property in the summer months, when seasonal renters are also searching. The best ways to look for a property are online listings, the local paper, community bulletin boards, and by driving and walking the streets yourself. When it's time to sign that lease, be sure to bring the kind of information most landlords want -- your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.

Neighborhoods

Hopatcong is truly a place of stunning natural splendor. Parks, lakes, and wildlife areas in and around the borough abound. There's also a yacht club and nearby golf course.

Borough Center: This peaceful neighborhood is located on the east side of the community. It is the ideal location to find any number of wonderful single-family homes as well as some townhouses and condos. Residents love close proximity to adjacent Lake Hopatcong and all of its adjoining recreation attractions like boating, fishing, and swimming. Borough Center is also quite close to the Minisink County Park -- the perfect spot for hiking, biking, camping, and bird watching in the spring. Other landmarks of note include scenic Liffy Island, Camp Jefferson, and Rockaway River State Wildlife Management Area.

Northwood: The largest neighborhood in the community of Hopatcong, this neighborhood is a great place to find many apartments, single-family homes, and fine condos for rent. It is also close to the Whittingham Wildlife Area, picturesque Cranberry Lake, Allamuchy Mountain Park, and the Lake Mohawk Golf Course and trails. Nature lovers, this could be the spot for you.

Life in Hopatcong

There is certainly no shortage of fun in Hopatcong. Its expansive lake is a prime location for recreation for residents of the community as well as neighboring boroughs. Many New Yorkers also travel to Hopatcong each summer to vacation and there is a booming tourist industry here. Visitors and residents alike enjoy the adjacent recreation area, Bertrand's Island Amusement Park, with its arcades and rides as well as many restaurants and cafes. Bring your fishing gear, boat shoes, and bathing suit and move on in.

Hopatcong also hosts a number of festivals and activities all year round, including the yearly APBA Boat Races on the lake. Also annual is the Hopatcong Days Festival, with a parade, food and games in Modick Park, and a Soap Box Derby and Car Show. For those who love learning more about the history of the area, the Hopatcong Museum is home to many interesting historical artifacts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hopatcong?
The average rent price for Hopatcong rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,720.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hopatcong?
Some of the colleges located in the Hopatcong area include Sussex County Community College, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, and Rutgers University-Newark. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hopatcong?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hopatcong from include Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Morristown.

