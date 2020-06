Amenities

Beautiful bright and airy 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Morristown. This unit is completely updated featuring BRAND NEW SS appliances, new bathrooms, all NEW electric and lighting throughout. This unit features a master suite with two large closets and its own private bathroom. New WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT and another completely RENOVATED bathroom. NEW Carpet in the bdrms and hrwd floors throughout the condo. Make sure you get a breath of fresh air on the private deck off of the living room and dont miss the Nest system and SMART HOME capabilities this home offers. This condo complex is complete with private entry to a shared foyer that offers elevator access to your floor and also features a private gym for residence of the building/ FREE PARKING AND STORAGE. Located in the heart of downtown morristown.