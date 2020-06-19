16 CLINTON ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4 bed, 2 bath in the heart of Morristown. 1/2 mile to the train station, less to the Green. Updated EIK with center island. Parking for up to 6 cars. Available September 1. Virtual Tour available. Prime location just 1/2 mile to the train & less to the Green, shopping & dozens of restaurants. Updated EIK has Stainless fridge, 5 burner gas oven, plenty of cabinets & prep space, and a large center island with seating for 5. Kitchen opens to dining room which flows to the living room. Private deck. 3 large bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Basement can be a private master suite with a large bedroom, walkout to parking & laundry. Hardwood flooring, newer carpeting, overhead lighting & ceiling fans throughout. Pets negotiable, NTN application required, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.