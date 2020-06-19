All apartments in Morristown
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

16 CLINTON ST

16 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

16 Clinton Street, Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4 bed, 2 bath in the heart of Morristown. 1/2 mile to the train station, less to the Green. Updated EIK with center island. Parking for up to 6 cars. Available September 1. Virtual Tour available. Prime location just 1/2 mile to the train & less to the Green, shopping & dozens of restaurants. Updated EIK has Stainless fridge, 5 burner gas oven, plenty of cabinets & prep space, and a large center island with seating for 5. Kitchen opens to dining room which flows to the living room. Private deck. 3 large bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Basement can be a private master suite with a large bedroom, walkout to parking & laundry. Hardwood flooring, newer carpeting, overhead lighting & ceiling fans throughout. Pets negotiable, NTN application required, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 CLINTON ST have any available units?
16 CLINTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morristown, NJ.
What amenities does 16 CLINTON ST have?
Some of 16 CLINTON ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
16 CLINTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 CLINTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 16 CLINTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 16 CLINTON ST does offer parking.
Does 16 CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 CLINTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 16 CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 16 CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 16 CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 16 CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 CLINTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 CLINTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 CLINTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
