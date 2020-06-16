103 EARLY ST

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

CHEF'S DELIGHT! Love to cook? The gourmet island kitchen has endless working space, seating and storage, plus stainless appliances INCLUDING a high performance Bertazzoni range - all waiting for you. The top two floors of living in this tastefully renovated and naturally lit apartment features: large LR/DR, kitchen, full bath and bedroom with stackable laundry in it's own closet on 2nd floor. 3rd floor has master bedroom, small BR / Office / nursery with large closet. and brand new full bathroom with modern tub tucked into dormer. On-property parking. Rent includes 1 car detached garage. A/C units already installed for tenant use. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, Whole Foods nearby on Washington Ave, Portofino Restaurant is right on the corner of Early and Mills, and Burnham Park is a short distance away.