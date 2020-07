Amenities

Wow $2300 a month for this 3bd 2.5bath Holmdel rental with basement backing to open space in Palmer Square! Tenant moving out the end of the month. This home will be freshly painted and ready for one lucky tenant! Hardwood floors on first floor. Spacious eat-in Kitchen plus dinette with sliding door to private deck. Living room, Dining room, Master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, walk-inclosed and full bath. Plus Basement and great location. Pet possibility.