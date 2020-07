Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Nicely renovated 2 BR/ 1.5 bath townhome located in the Windmill Club in Howell. Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. New kitchen w/ new appliances and counters .. Laundry room off kitchen w new washer and dryer.. LR / DR combo w/ slider to patio and wooded back for outdoor enjoyment. Powder room and utility room complete the first level. The upper level features Family Room and full bath. Two good sized BR's. Near all shopping and NJ Transit .. Excellent schools and a short ride to the wonderful Jersey Shore ! No pets !