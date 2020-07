Amenities

Fully Furnished and freshly painted ranch home in Oakhurst available for WINTER rental only. Relax and sit on the front or back porch while enjoying the fall and spring months by the beach. This home has four large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, finished basement, and brand new central air. Recessed lighting throughout and mounted flat screen television in living room.