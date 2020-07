Amenities

Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall. Come and live the life style that Shadow Lake offers! Pool, Club house, Tennis Court, and nine hole Golf Course. Minimum age of at least one of the occupant should be 55 or above. For further information please contact the listing agent.