All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 139 Gettysburg Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
139 Gettysburg Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

139 Gettysburg Lane

139 Gettysburg Lane · (732) 972-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

139 Gettysburg Lane, Monmouth County, NJ 07733

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Best location in heart of Holmdel. 3 spacious bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit back to the woods. Entrance foyer with large arch window and vaulted ceiling, Large living room open to dining room. Eat-in kitchen with oak cabinet. Replaced windows, hot water heater, AC and furnace. 9' ceiling and hardwood floor on 1st level, Bright and neutral. Commuter's delight, easy access to GSP, train station, bus stops, office and shopping. Close to park and beaches. Excellent school system. Real gem. Minimum one year lease, No pets. Credit check and rental application are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Gettysburg Lane have any available units?
139 Gettysburg Lane has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Gettysburg Lane have?
Some of 139 Gettysburg Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Gettysburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
139 Gettysburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Gettysburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 139 Gettysburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 139 Gettysburg Lane offer parking?
No, 139 Gettysburg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 139 Gettysburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Gettysburg Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Gettysburg Lane have a pool?
No, 139 Gettysburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 139 Gettysburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 139 Gettysburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Gettysburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Gettysburg Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Gettysburg Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 139 Gettysburg Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 139 Gettysburg Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd
Matawan, NJ 07747
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne
Monmouth County, NJ 08736
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd
Matawan, NJ 07747

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
West Freehold, NJWest Belmar, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRed Bank, NJBelmar, NJFreehold, NJTinton Falls, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJEatontown, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity