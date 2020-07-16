139 Gettysburg Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Best location in heart of Holmdel. 3 spacious bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit back to the woods. Entrance foyer with large arch window and vaulted ceiling, Large living room open to dining room. Eat-in kitchen with oak cabinet. Replaced windows, hot water heater, AC and furnace. 9' ceiling and hardwood floor on 1st level, Bright and neutral. Commuter's delight, easy access to GSP, train station, bus stops, office and shopping. Close to park and beaches. Excellent school system. Real gem. Minimum one year lease, No pets. Credit check and rental application are required.