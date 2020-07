Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Newly refreshed and painted 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment with Spacious Living Room/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included in Basement. Large backyard, Patio, Private Driveway, Full Basement. Apartment is currently being converted to Gas and Central Air Conditioning is being installed. Great School District. Close to Major Highways. This is one side of a Duplex. No pets allowed. Credit Report and Application required.