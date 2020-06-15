All apartments in Monmouth Beach
22 Riverdale Avenue

22 Riverdale Avenue · (732) 946-2000
Location

22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Summer Rental only availability left is July 15th-31st for $4500.( maybe a few days earlier) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach. Fully furnished 2 bedroom (master w/ queen bed, 2nd bedroom w/ queen and bunk beds) cottage sleeps 6, has family room, dinning room, kitchen,bath and laundry. Plenty of off street parking & one car garage with large back yard. New deck will be on back of house. House generator, outdoor shower. Walking distance to town of Monmouth Beach and Little Monmouth Beach club. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, ferry and commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Riverdale Avenue have any available units?
22 Riverdale Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Riverdale Avenue have?
Some of 22 Riverdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Riverdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 Riverdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Riverdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22 Riverdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 22 Riverdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22 Riverdale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22 Riverdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Riverdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Riverdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 Riverdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 Riverdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 Riverdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Riverdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Riverdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Riverdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Riverdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
