22 Riverdale Avenue

Summer Rental only availability left is July 15th-31st for $4500.( maybe a few days earlier) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach. Fully furnished 2 bedroom (master w/ queen bed, 2nd bedroom w/ queen and bunk beds) cottage sleeps 6, has family room, dinning room, kitchen,bath and laundry. Plenty of off street parking & one car garage with large back yard. New deck will be on back of house. House generator, outdoor shower. Walking distance to town of Monmouth Beach and Little Monmouth Beach club. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, ferry and commuting.