Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

1 River Lane

1 River Avenue · (732) 403-9200
Monmouth Beach
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3897 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation. The open floor plan is perfect to entertain, the home has been designed by one the best & screams relaxation! The 2nd level offers a grand master suite with a gorgeous bathroom. There are 3 oversized bedrooms & an exercise area. The basement is a huge bonus, more living space & the house has 4 full bathrooms. The backyard is an oasis with a magnificent heated pool/spa, gorgeous covered outdoor patio area with TV & plenty of green grass to play in. The perfect location to walk into town for breakfast, go to the beach & enjoy the restaurants. Monmouth Beach is a great escape for a true Summer Vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 River Lane have any available units?
1 River Lane has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 River Lane have?
Some of 1 River Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 River Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1 River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 1 River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1 River Lane does offer parking.
Does 1 River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 River Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 River Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1 River Lane has a pool.
Does 1 River Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 River Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 River Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 River Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
