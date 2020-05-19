1 River Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub new construction

Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation. The open floor plan is perfect to entertain, the home has been designed by one the best & screams relaxation! The 2nd level offers a grand master suite with a gorgeous bathroom. There are 3 oversized bedrooms & an exercise area. The basement is a huge bonus, more living space & the house has 4 full bathrooms. The backyard is an oasis with a magnificent heated pool/spa, gorgeous covered outdoor patio area with TV & plenty of green grass to play in. The perfect location to walk into town for breakfast, go to the beach & enjoy the restaurants. Monmouth Beach is a great escape for a true Summer Vacation.