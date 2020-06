Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WINTER RENTAL ONLY-Enjoy the breezes off the ocean and the view of Takanasse Lake in this 4 bd/2.5 bath Seashore Colonial. Updated eat in kitchen,hardwood floors throughout,extra room for an office, large front porch,laundry on main floor and master bedroom with bath.Walk to beach, Monmouth University,houses of worship, shopping and transportation.