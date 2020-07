Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

SPECTACULAR!! Absolutely gorgeous south east ocean views are yours in this beautiful Imperial House unit! Bright & sunny floor plan originally was a 2 bedroom unit that has been converted to a HUGE 1 bedroom master suite. Sophisticated Murphy bed in living room. Ready for immediate occupancy. Being rented completely furnished so just bring your clothing, unpack & enjoy! NO PETS, 2 YEAR LEASE, NO SUMMER RENTING.