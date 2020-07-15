580 Patten Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully remodeled, end unit townhome in the waterfront community Marina Bay Club. Three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. Lower level features separate entrance, bedroom and a full bathroom. The gorgeous kitchen flows nicely into the living room with a fireplace and wet bar including a wine fridge and ice maker. The community features a swimming pool, tennis courts, marina with additional fee plus spectacular water and sunset views. No Pets, No Smoking. All this just a short distance from the high speed NYC ferry, NJ Transit trains and Jersey beaches. All room sizes are approximate and square footage is taken from tax records.