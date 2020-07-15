All apartments in Long Branch
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:32 PM

580 Patten Avenue

580 Patten Avenue · (732) 842-8100
Location

580 Patten Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
North Long Branch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2067 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled, end unit townhome in the waterfront community Marina Bay Club. Three bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. Lower level features separate entrance, bedroom and a full bathroom. The gorgeous kitchen flows nicely into the living room with a fireplace and wet bar including a wine fridge and ice maker. The community features a swimming pool, tennis courts, marina with additional fee plus spectacular water and sunset views. No Pets, No Smoking. All this just a short distance from the high speed NYC ferry, NJ Transit trains and Jersey beaches. All room sizes are approximate and square footage is taken from tax records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Patten Avenue have any available units?
580 Patten Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 580 Patten Avenue have?
Some of 580 Patten Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Patten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
580 Patten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Patten Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 580 Patten Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 580 Patten Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 580 Patten Avenue offers parking.
Does 580 Patten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Patten Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Patten Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 580 Patten Avenue has a pool.
Does 580 Patten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 580 Patten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Patten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Patten Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Patten Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 Patten Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
