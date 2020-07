Amenities

Annual Rental available now! Right in the heart of West End! Well kept and updated two bedroom condo in a private tucked away development with assigned parking. Just one block to the beach and moments away from the shops, restaurants and train station. Washer/dryer in unit. Gas cooking. It's been freshly painted and has a new furnace/hot water heater, along with newly installed CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. The entire complex has undergone a major renovation, including new siding and a new roof. This unit is priced to rent and will not last! Sorry no dogs!