Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms and full bath on the ground floor , 2 bedrooms and full bath on second floor,