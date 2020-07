Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and totally renovated winter rental available from Labor Day 9/7/20 through May 31, 2021. Gorgeous white tile floors throughout the first floor and sparkling white eat in kitchen. This home is not far from Monmouth University, Long Branch beaches and Elberon train station. Large backyard and back deck, perfect for fall and spring months. Fully furnished!