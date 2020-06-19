152 Ocean Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene. While a perfect spot to live in all seasons, there is no better spot to spend your summer. Conveniently located to the train, ferries, and major highways, and just a short stroll down the promenade to Pier Village. Available from 6/15/2020 No pets/no smokers please.