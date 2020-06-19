All apartments in Long Branch
152 Ocean Avenue N
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:23 AM

152 Ocean Avenue N

152 Ocean Avenue North · (732) 233-8248
Location

152 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Long Branch City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A2 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
OUTSTANDING ON THE OCEANFRONT. Fully-furnished annual beachfront rental. Direct ocean views from this fully-furnished, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-level townhouse. Located on the north end of Long Branch's promenade, you will find it private and serene. While a perfect spot to live in all seasons, there is no better spot to spend your summer. Conveniently located to the train, ferries, and major highways, and just a short stroll down the promenade to Pier Village. Available from 6/15/2020 No pets/no smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Ocean Avenue N have any available units?
152 Ocean Avenue N has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 Ocean Avenue N have?
Some of 152 Ocean Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Ocean Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
152 Ocean Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Ocean Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 152 Ocean Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 152 Ocean Avenue N offer parking?
No, 152 Ocean Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 152 Ocean Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Ocean Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Ocean Avenue N have a pool?
No, 152 Ocean Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 152 Ocean Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 152 Ocean Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Ocean Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Ocean Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Ocean Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Ocean Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
