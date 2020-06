Amenities

Third floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Renovated to the studs. New SS appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage. Fan in the bedroom. The laundry room will be available downstairs in the basement. Approximately half mile to the Long Branch train station and a mile to the boardwalk. WATER AND HEAT IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, CABLE AND COOKING GAS. GOOD CREDIT AND NO PETS.