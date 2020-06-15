SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-4bd/2 bath cape.Loads of charm included with master bedroom with private bath,hardwood floors,beautiful corner property. Walking distance to transportation, houses of worship, Monmouth University, & shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1048 Stratton Place have any available units?