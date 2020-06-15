All apartments in Long Branch
1048 Stratton Place
1048 Stratton Place

1048 Stratton Place · (732) 531-2000
Location

1048 Stratton Place, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Elberon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-4bd/2 bath cape.Loads of charm included with master bedroom with private bath,hardwood floors,beautiful corner property. Walking distance to transportation, houses of worship, Monmouth University, & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Stratton Place have any available units?
1048 Stratton Place has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1048 Stratton Place have?
Some of 1048 Stratton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Stratton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Stratton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Stratton Place pet-friendly?
No, 1048 Stratton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Branch.
Does 1048 Stratton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Stratton Place does offer parking.
Does 1048 Stratton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 Stratton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Stratton Place have a pool?
No, 1048 Stratton Place does not have a pool.
Does 1048 Stratton Place have accessible units?
No, 1048 Stratton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Stratton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 Stratton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Stratton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 Stratton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
