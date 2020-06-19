Park Francis

Amenities
No Broker Fee! 1 bed 1 bath in Hamilton Park JC - Property Id: 265055
Very Nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with High Ceilings 9" to 16", recessed lighting, children's playroom, Doorman,
Gas cooking, Stone Quartz Counter top, w/d in unit.
Hardwood Floors, Oversize Bathtub, Roof Top Terrace.
Tenant Pays Electric! Water, Sewer and Trash included.
Close to Mass Transit like Path Train and Liberty Harbor
Ferry. Hamilton Park area of JC.
Amenities Fee and Hot Water incuded! No Broker Fee!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265055
Property Id 265055
(RLNE5714572)