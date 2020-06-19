Park Francis

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym

No Broker Fee! 1 bed 1 bath in Hamilton Park JC



Very Nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with High Ceilings 9" to 16", recessed lighting, children's playroom, Doorman,

Gas cooking, Stone Quartz Counter top, w/d in unit.

Hardwood Floors, Oversize Bathtub, Roof Top Terrace.

Tenant Pays Electric! Water, Sewer and Trash included.

Close to Mass Transit like Path Train and Liberty Harbor

Ferry. Hamilton Park area of JC.

Amenities Fee and Hot Water incuded! No Broker Fee!

Property Id 265055



