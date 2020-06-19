All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

Park Francis

235 Pavonia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

235 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
No Broker Fee! 1 bed 1 bath in Hamilton Park JC - Property Id: 265055

Very Nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with High Ceilings 9" to 16", recessed lighting, children's playroom, Doorman,
Gas cooking, Stone Quartz Counter top, w/d in unit.
Hardwood Floors, Oversize Bathtub, Roof Top Terrace.
Tenant Pays Electric! Water, Sewer and Trash included.
Close to Mass Transit like Path Train and Liberty Harbor
Ferry. Hamilton Park area of JC.
Amenities Fee and Hot Water incuded! No Broker Fee!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265055
Property Id 265055

(RLNE5714572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Francis have any available units?
Park Francis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Francis have?
Some of Park Francis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Francis currently offering any rent specials?
Park Francis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Francis pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Francis is pet friendly.
Does Park Francis offer parking?
No, Park Francis does not offer parking.
Does Park Francis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Francis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Francis have a pool?
No, Park Francis does not have a pool.
Does Park Francis have accessible units?
No, Park Francis does not have accessible units.
Does Park Francis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Francis has units with dishwashers.
