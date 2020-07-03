All apartments in Hoboken
808 Washington St
808 Washington St

808 Washington Street · (201) 822-1248
Location

808 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Downtown/Journal Square Jersey City real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, Landlord may require to perform their own “building unique” credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030** 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Washington St have any available units?
808 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
Is 808 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
808 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 808 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 808 Washington St offer parking?
No, 808 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 808 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Washington St have a pool?
No, 808 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 808 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 808 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.
