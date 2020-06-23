225 HARRISON AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Walk into a Tv room, eat in kitchen, dining room, all stainless steel appliances, stackable laundry ready for use. Second floor 2 large bedrooms with there own full bathrooms in each, large closets. Bi-level apartment with all renovations done only 5 years ago, in great condition. First floor has a TV room, half bathroom with stackable laundry available for use, large eat in kitchen with dining room. All, appliances are stainless steel microwave, gas range, refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout, central AC/heat, and a doorbell camera. The second floor 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space full baths attached to each room. A balcony and all rooms have large windows, ample sunlight throughout the apartment. Maximum Occupancy: 4, if more than 4 up to landlord, negotiable.