Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:39 PM

225 HARRISON AVE

225 Harrison Avenue · (888) 501-6953
Location

225 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NJ 07029
Harrison

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Walk into a Tv room, eat in kitchen, dining room, all stainless steel appliances, stackable laundry ready for use. Second floor 2 large bedrooms with there own full bathrooms in each, large closets. Bi-level apartment with all renovations done only 5 years ago, in great condition. First floor has a TV room, half bathroom with stackable laundry available for use, large eat in kitchen with dining room. All, appliances are stainless steel microwave, gas range, refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout, central AC/heat, and a doorbell camera. The second floor 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space full baths attached to each room. A balcony and all rooms have large windows, ample sunlight throughout the apartment. Maximum Occupancy: 4, if more than 4 up to landlord, negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 HARRISON AVE have any available units?
225 HARRISON AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 HARRISON AVE have?
Some of 225 HARRISON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 HARRISON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
225 HARRISON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 HARRISON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 225 HARRISON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 225 HARRISON AVE offer parking?
No, 225 HARRISON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 225 HARRISON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 HARRISON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 HARRISON AVE have a pool?
No, 225 HARRISON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 225 HARRISON AVE have accessible units?
No, 225 HARRISON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 HARRISON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 HARRISON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 HARRISON AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 HARRISON AVE has units with air conditioning.
