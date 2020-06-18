316 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage sauna

Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the 12th floor of the Luxurious World Plaza. This 1343 sq ft unit has been completely remodeled featuring refinished hard wood floors, fresh paint through out, brand new kitchen and updated bathrooms. The floor plan is very open with plenty of closet and storage space. Both bathrooms feature brand new vanities and jet tubs. The World Plaza has a prime location offering easy public transportation and access to highways and shopping. Relax by the Resort style pool or capitalize on other world class amenities (24 hour concierge, building super, gym, sauna and garage parking.).