All apartments in Hackensack
Find more places like 29 1st Street - 602.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackensack, NJ
/
29 1st Street - 602
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:11 AM

29 1st Street - 602

29 1st Street · (201) 394-1537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hackensack
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29 1st Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
The Marquee Apartments include Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Floor-Plans with Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Jacuzzi Tubs in Master Suite, Washer/Dryer in each unit, Indoor Garage Assigned Parking, and Elevators.
All apartments include Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Flooring, Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Individual Hot Water Heaters, Assigned Indoor Parking(at an additional cost) and so much more.

Utilities are not included in the monthly rent. Tenants are responsible for their utilities.

The Marquee provides Northern NJ Renters with Modern & Spacious Rental Apartments conveniently located within a short walk to commuting convenience of the NJT Buses and NJ Trains.

Just minutes away from all Major Highways, Restaurants and Entertainment, FDU, BCC, Riverside Square Mall, Garden State Shopping Plaza, walking distance to Hackensack University Medical Center and so much more.

The world is at your fingertips!

For more information or to schedule a viewing via phone or email contact
James Yachouh
201-741-8153
jyachouh@libertyrealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 1st Street - 602 have any available units?
29 1st Street - 602 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hackensack, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hackensack Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 1st Street - 602 have?
Some of 29 1st Street - 602's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 1st Street - 602 currently offering any rent specials?
29 1st Street - 602 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 1st Street - 602 pet-friendly?
No, 29 1st Street - 602 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackensack.
Does 29 1st Street - 602 offer parking?
Yes, 29 1st Street - 602 does offer parking.
Does 29 1st Street - 602 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 1st Street - 602 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 1st Street - 602 have a pool?
No, 29 1st Street - 602 does not have a pool.
Does 29 1st Street - 602 have accessible units?
Yes, 29 1st Street - 602 has accessible units.
Does 29 1st Street - 602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 1st Street - 602 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29 1st Street - 602?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave
Hackensack, NJ 07601

Similar Pages

Hackensack 1 BedroomsHackensack 2 Bedrooms
Hackensack Apartments with ParkingHackensack Pet Friendly Places
Hackensack Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity