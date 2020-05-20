29 1st Street - 602

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage

The Marquee Apartments include Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Floor-Plans with Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Jacuzzi Tubs in Master Suite, Washer/Dryer in each unit, Indoor Garage Assigned Parking, and Elevators.

All apartments include Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Flooring, Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Individual Hot Water Heaters, Assigned Indoor Parking(at an additional cost) and so much more.



Utilities are not included in the monthly rent. Tenants are responsible for their utilities.



The Marquee provides Northern NJ Renters with Modern & Spacious Rental Apartments conveniently located within a short walk to commuting convenience of the NJT Buses and NJ Trains.



Just minutes away from all Major Highways, Restaurants and Entertainment, FDU, BCC, Riverside Square Mall, Garden State Shopping Plaza, walking distance to Hackensack University Medical Center and so much more.



The world is at your fingertips!



For more information or to schedule a viewing via phone or email contact

James Yachouh

201-741-8153

jyachouh@libertyrealty.com