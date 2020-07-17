All apartments in Fort Lee
2205 North Central Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

2205 North Central Road

2205 Central Road · (201) 445-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2205 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

Amenities

Location, location! A commuter's dream. Come see this spacious 2 bedroom condo just steps away from the NYC bus, George Washington Bridge, Fort Lee High School, parks, highways, shopping (including the new Hudson Light mall) and more. This condo has been freshly painted from top to bottom in neutral hues. The kitchen with new range has a large window, and lots of storage. The living space is roomy, and both bedrooms are generous. Well-maintained building with on-site 24 hour Superintendent and elevator. Laundry in basement. Parking options may be available at extra cost. Credit check. Pets considered. No smoking. Tenant responsible for first $200 of each repair.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 North Central Road have any available units?
2205 North Central Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lee, NJ.
What amenities does 2205 North Central Road have?
Some of 2205 North Central Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 North Central Road currently offering any rent specials?
2205 North Central Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 North Central Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 North Central Road is pet friendly.
Does 2205 North Central Road offer parking?
Yes, 2205 North Central Road offers parking.
Does 2205 North Central Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 North Central Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 North Central Road have a pool?
No, 2205 North Central Road does not have a pool.
Does 2205 North Central Road have accessible units?
No, 2205 North Central Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 North Central Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 North Central Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 North Central Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 North Central Road does not have units with air conditioning.
