2205 North Central Road

Location, location! A commuter's dream. Come see this spacious 2 bedroom condo just steps away from the NYC bus, George Washington Bridge, Fort Lee High School, parks, highways, shopping (including the new Hudson Light mall) and more. This condo has been freshly painted from top to bottom in neutral hues. The kitchen with new range has a large window, and lots of storage. The living space is roomy, and both bedrooms are generous. Well-maintained building with on-site 24 hour Superintendent and elevator. Laundry in basement. Parking options may be available at extra cost. Credit check. Pets considered. No smoking. Tenant responsible for first $200 of each repair.