All apartments in Fort Lee
Find more places like 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lee, NJ
/
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1

218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard · (646) 819-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lee
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2030-1 · Avail. now

$2,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985

NO BROKER FEE!
Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! . close to all trendy Shops and Restaurants in Downtown Fort Lee! Apartments features Modern Kitchenettes with top quality stainless steel appliances, Wood Floors, Floor to ceiling Windows, Washer and Dryer and More . Best Amenities and some units with spectacular views of NYC!
Free Shuttle to NYC

(Prices and Promotion change daily)
Reduce Security Deposit of $1000. for those who qualified .
Parking $200.

Feel free to contact me for a Tour we have other properties as well in Fort Lee, Edgewater, North Bergen or Englewood.

Cora Murray
Group Twenty Six
646 819 9160
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180985
Property Id 180985

(RLNE5844129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 have any available units?
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 has a unit available for $2,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 have?
Some of 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 currently offering any rent specials?
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 is pet friendly.
Does 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 offer parking?
Yes, 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 does offer parking.
Does 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 have a pool?
No, 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 does not have a pool.
Does 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 have accessible units?
No, 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
The Modern
800 Park Ave
Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Similar Pages

Fort Lee 1 BedroomsFort Lee 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lee Apartments with ParkingFort Lee Cheap Places
Fort Lee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJ
Ridgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coytesville

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity