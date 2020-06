Amenities

Over 800 Sf one bed room located in the heart of Fort Lee (across from the Atrium.) This 5th floor apartment is bright, facing south,hardwood floor,good size rooms, with window in kitchen, and window in bathroom.One parking space, heat, and hot water are included in rent. No pets. laundry on lobby floor, NYC transportation at front. Due upon lease signing--- 1st month's rent, 1.5 month security deposit, 1 month broker fee and move in fee ($150 Non-refundable).