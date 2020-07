Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well maintained 3 bedroom apartment in owner occupied home. Huge living room with a working wood burning fireplace. Create your own library with elegant built-ins. Formal dining room. A sunlit office - so needed! Eat-in kitchen. Access to basement with laundry. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Assigned parking for 1 car and use of backyard. No pets, no smoking.