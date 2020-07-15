1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Newer building with spacious well appointed luxury apartments on vibrant Springfield Avenue across from Maplecrest Park, Hilton Library and the gazebo with live summer music. Higher end finishes and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, private terraces on select apts, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer. Close to transportation, easy access to downtown Newark Path train. Springfield Avenue offers easy access to 78, 24 & Garden State Parkway, 11 short minutes to Newark airport, walk to shops, restaurants, community pool and year round recreation. Prices vary based on floor plan and availability.