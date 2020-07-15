All apartments in Essex County
1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:15 PM

1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE

1701 Springfield Avenue · (201) 538-7100
Location

1701 Springfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07040

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Newer building with spacious well appointed luxury apartments on vibrant Springfield Avenue across from Maplecrest Park, Hilton Library and the gazebo with live summer music. Higher end finishes and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, private terraces on select apts, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer. Close to transportation, easy access to downtown Newark Path train. Springfield Avenue offers easy access to 78, 24 & Garden State Parkway, 11 short minutes to Newark airport, walk to shops, restaurants, community pool and year round recreation. Prices vary based on floor plan and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE have any available units?
1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE have?
Some of 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE offer parking?
No, 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE has a pool.
Does 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE has units with air conditioning.
