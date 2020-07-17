All apartments in Essex County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

10 MACOPIN DR

10 Macopin Drive · (973) 994-9009
Location

10 Macopin Drive, Essex County, NJ 07039

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A fabulous single house w/3 Bedrms 2 full baths 1 Cargarage in Livingston for rent, Prime Livingston HS location also close to elementary school, NYCbus stop, large master suite w/luxury bathrm sunny family room large size deck overlook beautiful backyard, full basement, to apply for this rental, first submit a lease application, a good credit score report ,income proof or NTN report, rental insurance is required during the rental period, tenant pay one month broker's fee, one & half month security deposit, one month rent in advance prior to get an all signed lease, tenant pay $100 for @minor repair after 30 days into lease, tenant responsible for lawn maintenance & snow removal, available date 7/16/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 MACOPIN DR have any available units?
10 MACOPIN DR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 MACOPIN DR have?
Some of 10 MACOPIN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 MACOPIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
10 MACOPIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 MACOPIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 10 MACOPIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 10 MACOPIN DR offer parking?
No, 10 MACOPIN DR does not offer parking.
Does 10 MACOPIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 MACOPIN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 MACOPIN DR have a pool?
No, 10 MACOPIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 10 MACOPIN DR have accessible units?
No, 10 MACOPIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10 MACOPIN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 MACOPIN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 MACOPIN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 MACOPIN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
