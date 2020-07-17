10 MACOPIN DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

A fabulous single house w/3 Bedrms 2 full baths 1 Cargarage in Livingston for rent, Prime Livingston HS location also close to elementary school, NYCbus stop, large master suite w/luxury bathrm sunny family room large size deck overlook beautiful backyard, full basement, to apply for this rental, first submit a lease application, a good credit score report ,income proof or NTN report, rental insurance is required during the rental period, tenant pay one month broker's fee, one & half month security deposit, one month rent in advance prior to get an all signed lease, tenant pay $100 for @minor repair after 30 days into lease, tenant responsible for lawn maintenance & snow removal, available date 7/16/2020