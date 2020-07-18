9 SOMERSET LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool garage

A former model home condo with a huge outdoor patio overlooking Manhattan at the sought after Pearl Complex!! The style is the "modern rural" Eastern exposure, high ceilings an oversized windows. Flooded with light all day long!! Stylish gourmet kitchen boasts exhaust system and Bosch major appliances. California closets throughout. New hardwood floors. Freshly painted. Automated security, lighting and climate control. Two garage parking spots side by side on first level. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor heated pool, rooftop deck, resident lounge, screen area and TV screen, and service bar with refrigerator and sink. Steps to restaurants, shops, 158 bus to Port Authority in NYC and parks. Private shuttle to NY Waterway Ferry. A commuter's dream home!!