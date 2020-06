Amenities

1203 River Road Apt #19K, Edgewater, NJ 07020 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Theresa Lee, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 944-9000. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed. JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE AND LIVE IN THE LUXURY OF THIS FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM SUITE NESTLED IN THE SKY OF A 24HR DOORMAN HI-RISE CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY BOASTING BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE NYC SKYLINE & HUDSON RIVER FROM EVERY ROOM & PRIVATE GLASS BALCONY. HUDSON HARBOUR IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF EDGEWATER, NJ. THIS LAVISH SPACE DISPLAYS A MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH CUSTOM FITTED CLOSETS & BLINDS, INVITING, SUN FILLED LIVING ROOM, EUROPEAN DESIGNED KITCHEN BATH AND A SEPARATE DINING AREA THAT CAN BE USED FOR OFFICE OR GUEST AREA. ALL UTILITIES, AMENITIES & OUTDOOR PARKING SPACE IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT. BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDE OUTDOOR POOL, TENNIS COURT, OUTDOOR PLAY AREA, & FITNESS ROOM. NYC TRANSIT AT ENTRANCE, VETERANS PARK NEXT DOOR & JUST MINUTES FROM SHOPPING CENTERS MAJOR HIGHWAYS. TENANTS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR 1ST MONTH RENT, 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT, 1 MONTH BROKER FEE, $400 REFUNDABLE,$400 NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE & RENTER'S INSURANC [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584687 ]