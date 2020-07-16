All apartments in Eatontown
Find more places like 8 Birch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eatontown, NJ
/
8 Birch Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

8 Birch Lane

8 Birch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eatontown
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Birch Lane, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Eatontown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful renovated 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath condo at desirable Tinton Woods--ready for new tenant on August 1. Enjoy bucolic setting & wooded views from new patio. Renovations 6 years ago include: kitchen w/granite & open entry to dining room, new vanities in bathrms & new laminate flooring in living/dining rms. Spacious closets & ceiling fans in all bdrms. Laundry upstairs! One car garage w/direct entry. Amenities include club house w/workout room, pool, tennis. Great location--close to major transportation, shopping, & beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Birch Lane have any available units?
8 Birch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eatontown, NJ.
What amenities does 8 Birch Lane have?
Some of 8 Birch Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Birch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Birch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Birch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 Birch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eatontown.
Does 8 Birch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 Birch Lane offers parking.
Does 8 Birch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Birch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Birch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8 Birch Lane has a pool.
Does 8 Birch Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Birch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Birch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Birch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Birch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Birch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
2 Country Club Road
Eatontown, NJ 07724

Similar Pages

Eatontown 1 BedroomsEatontown 2 Bedrooms
Eatontown Dog Friendly ApartmentsEatontown Furnished Apartments
Eatontown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJFreehold, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJ
Belmar, NJNeptune City, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJIsland Park, NYHighlands, NJIselin, NJRobertsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJGarwood, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice