8 Birch Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful renovated 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath condo at desirable Tinton Woods--ready for new tenant on August 1. Enjoy bucolic setting & wooded views from new patio. Renovations 6 years ago include: kitchen w/granite & open entry to dining room, new vanities in bathrms & new laminate flooring in living/dining rms. Spacious closets & ceiling fans in all bdrms. Laundry upstairs! One car garage w/direct entry. Amenities include club house w/workout room, pool, tennis. Great location--close to major transportation, shopping, & beaches.