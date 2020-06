Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar., dining room and living room, Wood burning fireplace, 1/2 bath on first floor, 1 car garage and large rear private deck with vinyl railings with a gate. Second floor has the 2 bedrooms both with their own baths. One had a shower and the other has a tub. Laundry is on second floor and there is additional bonus area that could accommodate home office easily.