Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

117 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Orange renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,893
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Results within 1 mile of East Orange
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Results within 5 miles of East Orange
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harrison
14 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,845
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
West Belmar
23 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1125 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
$
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
Harrison
24 Units Available
Vermella Harrison
1100 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,635
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1291 sqft
Luxurious living near Passaic River in a community with bocce ball and putting green. Apartments feature designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and air conditioning. Skyline views available. Complex is conveniently located near the Essex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
City Guide for East Orange, NJ

Hello, honey! East Orange may be a paradise for guys, thanks to its no. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 100 cities with the highest percentage of women.

In addition to its high percentage of female residents, East Orange also has a way above average percentage of renters and slightly higher-than-average cost of living index when compared to the rest of the nation. East Orange sits about 13 miles inland from New Jerseys eastern coast, making it about 13 miles from New York City. Not a bad commute of about 90 minutes on the PATH train if youd rather steer clear of the Big Apple bustle and nab yourself a neighborhood feel and possibly even a yard. Maybe. This Essex County city of more than 64,000 folks is pretty packed, with all those folks living in less than 4 square miles, calculating to a population density of more than 16,000 people per square mile. Well, maybe youll have to forget the yard. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in East Orange, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Orange renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

