117 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ with gym
Hello, honey! East Orange may be a paradise for guys, thanks to its no. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 100 cities with the highest percentage of women.
In addition to its high percentage of female residents, East Orange also has a way above average percentage of renters and slightly higher-than-average cost of living index when compared to the rest of the nation. East Orange sits about 13 miles inland from New Jerseys eastern coast, making it about 13 miles from New York City. Not a bad commute of about 90 minutes on the PATH train if youd rather steer clear of the Big Apple bustle and nab yourself a neighborhood feel and possibly even a yard. Maybe. This Essex County city of more than 64,000 folks is pretty packed, with all those folks living in less than 4 square miles, calculating to a population density of more than 16,000 people per square mile. Well, maybe youll have to forget the yard. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Orange renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.