53 Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ with gym
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 34
1 of 32
1 of 32
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 16
Anyone who enjoyed the show "Monk" might well remember that Randy Disher got offered the role of Summit, New Jersey, chief of police in the final episode. Later, in a novel following the character, Randy brings in the main character, Monk, due to a corruption scandal ripping through the hierarchy of Summit.
Summit has a fairly interesting history and was known as "Beacon Hill" during the American Revolution due to all of the bonfire beacons that were lit by the local militia to signal the approach of British troops. It's certainly a popular spot among some of the financial elite of New Jersey and New York, with nice real estate, large family homes and a large commuter community making the 30-minute trip to Manhattan every day of the week. In fact, about 20% of those living in Summit work in finance and real estate in the Big Apple, giving the local area a fairly ritzy feel. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Summit renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.