Last updated June 14 2020

53 Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ with gym

Last updated June 14
Summit
1 Unit Available
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.
Results within 1 mile of Summit
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Summit
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated June 14
Florham Park
17 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
16 Larkin Circle
16 Larkin Cir, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Luxury 3 bedroom condominium rental located directly across from St. Barnabas hospital. Entire condo, including all bedrooms, comes partially furnished and includes washer and dryer inside.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
465-73 VALLEY ST
465-73 Valley Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There isn't another unit like this one!!! HEAT AND HW INCLUDED fully and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom apartment located minutes from both South Orange and Maplewood train stations and downtown areas, 1 block from Stop & Shop and so much more.

Last updated June 14
New Providence
1 Unit Available
76 HIGH ST
76 High Street, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
98 BURNETT AVE
98 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1143 sqft
Newer building, only 2 years young, with high end finishes. Stainless steel kitchen suites, granite counters, hardwood floors, full front load washer/dryer in unit, central heat/air in unit. Well appointed two bedroom/two bathroom apartments.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
479 VALLEY ST
479 Valley St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
Summer Special! New Leases signed and starting before the end of July 31, 2020 will receive TWO MONTHS FREE RENT!!! Luxury BLDG. 1 and 2 BR apartments available for immediate occupancy.
Results within 10 miles of Summit
Last updated June 14
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated June 14
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated June 14
East Hanover
5 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,828
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,865
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 14
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated June 14
Morristown
26 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,729
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated June 14
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,696
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Last updated June 14
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,938
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
City Guide for Summit, NJ

Anyone who enjoyed the show "Monk" might well remember that Randy Disher got offered the role of Summit, New Jersey, chief of police in the final episode. Later, in a novel following the character, Randy brings in the main character, Monk, due to a corruption scandal ripping through the hierarchy of Summit.

Summit has a fairly interesting history and was known as "Beacon Hill" during the American Revolution due to all of the bonfire beacons that were lit by the local militia to signal the approach of British troops. It's certainly a popular spot among some of the financial elite of New Jersey and New York, with nice real estate, large family homes and a large commuter community making the 30-minute trip to Manhattan every day of the week. In fact, about 20% of those living in Summit work in finance and real estate in the Big Apple, giving the local area a fairly ritzy feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Summit, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Summit renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

