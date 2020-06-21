All apartments in Clifton
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:24 PM

90 STANLEY ST

90 Stanley Street · (973) 785-8420
Location

90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ 07013
Albion

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen has been tastefully renovated with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, tile floor and back splash. The newly painted second floor has a large master bedroom with a spacious bedroom, walk in closet and additional storage space! The backyard oasis has a sprawling deck with mature landscaping which allows for privacy while entertaining! This home also has a one car attached garage, ample driveway parking, laundry, and a large basement. Located near restaurants, shopping, NYC transportation, and all major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 STANLEY ST have any available units?
90 STANLEY ST has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 STANLEY ST have?
Some of 90 STANLEY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 STANLEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
90 STANLEY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 STANLEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 90 STANLEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 90 STANLEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 90 STANLEY ST does offer parking.
Does 90 STANLEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 STANLEY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 STANLEY ST have a pool?
No, 90 STANLEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 90 STANLEY ST have accessible units?
No, 90 STANLEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 90 STANLEY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 STANLEY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 STANLEY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 STANLEY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
