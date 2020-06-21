90 STANLEY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen has been tastefully renovated with stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, tile floor and back splash. The newly painted second floor has a large master bedroom with a spacious bedroom, walk in closet and additional storage space! The backyard oasis has a sprawling deck with mature landscaping which allows for privacy while entertaining! This home also has a one car attached garage, ample driveway parking, laundry, and a large basement. Located near restaurants, shopping, NYC transportation, and all major highways!