bloomingdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
70 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, NJ📍
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1051 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253 ***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020*** Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
7307 COVENTRY CT
7307 Coventry Court, Riverdale, NJ
Studio
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7307 COVENTRY CT in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
818 RIVER PL
818 River Place, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level.
1 Unit Available
1007 RINGWOOD AVE
1007 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice Size Rooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Enclosed Porch, Plenty of Parking, Use of Washer & Dryer in Basement, Close to Shopping. Bus to New York City Port Authority with Several Stops on Ringwood Avenue.
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2205 RAMAPO CT
2205 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
Welcome to The Grande! Beautiful Hickory model features a larger than normal master BR w/ample living space. This unit has a lovely gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, center island, upgraded cabinets.
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3111 RAMAPO CT
3111 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful 1 bedrm 1 bath unit. Kitchen w/ granite counters breakfast bar,Refrig, Gas stove Microwave and DW. Walk in closet in bedrm washer dryer in unit plus a terrace. Clubhouse / Gym, Pool, basketball & tennis court.
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ
Studio
$2,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave.
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT
6 Mountainview Ct, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
NICE FIRST FLOOR UNIT. MUST HAVE CREDIT REPORT. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. POOL,TENNIS COURTS AND GYM . MUST SHOW PROOF OF INCOME.
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
1 Unit Available
297 TERHUNE DR
297 Terhune Drive, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
4950 sqft
In law suite in walkout lower level includes kitchen, bath, bedroom, rec rm, family room.
1 Unit Available
529 colfax road
529 Colfax Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom apartment newly renovated in Pvt house - Property Id: 292933 2 bedroom apartment ,newly renovated in private house next to pines lake.Serene,peaceful location with a nature park and lakes close by.
1 Unit Available
574 Newark-Pompton Tpk - 02
574 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,600
960 sqft
Approximately 1440 sq. ft. of retail or office space available in established neighborhood shopping center in Pompton Plains, NJ. Ample Parking.
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.
1 Unit Available
31 Green Terrace Way
31 Green Terrace Way, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4800 sqft
Remarks: Five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, wood floors, kitchen with center island and breakfast counter, laundry room, brick fireplace, enclosed patio with lots of windows, full basement and huge yard Huge lot +/- 4.0 acre lot.
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
1416 RIVEREDGE DR
1416 Riveredge Drive, Pompton Lakes, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Smartly Renovated Cape, ready for you to rent! New and updated eat in Kitchen, Bathrooms, paint and flooring! Drive in to 2 car driveway with attached carport with shed, and behind large deck overlooking large yard.
1 Unit Available
7220 Richmond Rd
7220 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With Expansive Walk-In Closet Plus A Second Bedroom With Closet! Full Hall Bath With Walk-In Shower & New Stackable Washer/Dryer In Closet! 3 Heat Pump Units For Heating/Cooling! Bald
1 Unit Available
752 West Shore Drive
752 West Shore Drive, Kinnelon, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
7000 sqft
Beautifully renovated home sitting on over an acre of property; Large bathrooms and bedrooms, unique floor plan. private back yard. Lake views. Legendary home with amazing neighborhood. Near the beach. Great for the outdoors. Gated/secure community.
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall
1 Unit Available
10 PARKSIDE CT
10 Parkside Court, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAIL JUNE 1 - SPACIOUS, UPDATED & HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE, 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GARAGE AND STORAGE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY (WASHER-DRYER INC) AND OUT DOOR PATIO SPACE. NEUTRAL, CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED.
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.
1 Unit Available
45 Blakely Lane
45 Blakely Lane, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very well maintained first floor of a 2 family home. All hardwood floors, spacious living area and eat-in kitchen. Tenant has use of rear deck and huge back yard. Full, unfinished basement. Two off street parking spaces.
