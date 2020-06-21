All apartments in Clifton
Clifton, NJ
565 Grove Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:39 PM

565 Grove Street

565 Grove Street · (201) 445-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Clifton
Location

565 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ 07013
Montclair Heights

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
*** VACANT *** Move right into this Gorgeous 1BR, 1BTH condo nestled in the Montclair Heights Sect. of Clifton. This Bright Open/Airy End Unit is the Largest Floor Plan in Complex. Rent includes HEAT, WATER, SEWER Great Location with NYC Skyline Views. Complete w/FDR (can be used as another room), Huge 21'x14' LivRm, Kitchen w/Granite Tops, SS Appliances w/ Built-in Mirco. Separate Breakfast Nook. The MBR is 14'x14' complete w/3 Sets of Double Door Closets. 2 Extra Deep Hallway Closets plus Additional Storage Area in Basement. The Bathroom is 13' Long w/Granite Tops, Double Sinks & Linen Closet. New Laundry Facility and Swimming Pool. Great Commuting Location- Bus Stop at Front Entrance which is the last stop before Rt. 3 (30 Mins. to NYC). Beautifully Landscaped and Plenty of Off Street Parking. This is a must See! Agent Remarks: Subject to Rental Application, Credit Check, Income & Employment Verification & References. NO PETS. Must have confirmed appointment, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Grove Street have any available units?
565 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clifton, NJ.
What amenities does 565 Grove Street have?
Some of 565 Grove Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
565 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 565 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 565 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 565 Grove Street does offer parking.
Does 565 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 565 Grove Street has a pool.
Does 565 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 565 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
