565 Grove Street

*** VACANT *** Move right into this Gorgeous 1BR, 1BTH condo nestled in the Montclair Heights Sect. of Clifton. This Bright Open/Airy End Unit is the Largest Floor Plan in Complex. Rent includes HEAT, WATER, SEWER Great Location with NYC Skyline Views. Complete w/FDR (can be used as another room), Huge 21'x14' LivRm, Kitchen w/Granite Tops, SS Appliances w/ Built-in Mirco. Separate Breakfast Nook. The MBR is 14'x14' complete w/3 Sets of Double Door Closets. 2 Extra Deep Hallway Closets plus Additional Storage Area in Basement. The Bathroom is 13' Long w/Granite Tops, Double Sinks & Linen Closet. New Laundry Facility and Swimming Pool. Great Commuting Location- Bus Stop at Front Entrance which is the last stop before Rt. 3 (30 Mins. to NYC). Beautifully Landscaped and Plenty of Off Street Parking. This is a must See! Agent Remarks: Subject to Rental Application, Credit Check, Income & Employment Verification & References. NO PETS. Must have confirmed appointment, easy to show.