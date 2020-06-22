All apartments in Clifton
Clifton, NJ
16 WILSON ST
16 WILSON ST

16 Wilson St · (973) 994-9009
Location

16 Wilson St, Clifton, NJ 07011
Dutch Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 1 bath on the 2nd floor of a 4 family home. Living room, large eat-in-kitchen, full bath with tub, storage area. Large, fenced, shared backyard. Easy on street parking. Pets negotiable. Virtual Tour Available. 2 bed, 1 bath on the second floor of a 4 family home. Living room has 2 windows and flows to the EIK. Large eat-in-kitchen with deep pantry and ceiling fan. Bonus storage area in unit. Shared backyard is large, fenced, shaded and landlord maintained. 2 ceiling fans & great airflow throughout. Dedicated laundry hookup & lockable storage in basement. Easy on street parking, NTN required, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month's rent fee. 2 blocks from Weasel Brook Park or Main ave bus stops and laundromat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 WILSON ST have any available units?
16 WILSON ST has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 WILSON ST have?
Some of 16 WILSON ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 WILSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
16 WILSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 WILSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 WILSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 16 WILSON ST offer parking?
No, 16 WILSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 16 WILSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 WILSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 WILSON ST have a pool?
No, 16 WILSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 16 WILSON ST have accessible units?
No, 16 WILSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 16 WILSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 WILSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 WILSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 WILSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
