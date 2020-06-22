16 WILSON ST

Amenities

2 bed, 1 bath on the 2nd floor of a 4 family home. Living room, large eat-in-kitchen, full bath with tub, storage area. Large, fenced, shared backyard. Easy on street parking. Pets negotiable. Virtual Tour Available. 2 bed, 1 bath on the second floor of a 4 family home. Living room has 2 windows and flows to the EIK. Large eat-in-kitchen with deep pantry and ceiling fan. Bonus storage area in unit. Shared backyard is large, fenced, shaded and landlord maintained. 2 ceiling fans & great airflow throughout. Dedicated laundry hookup & lockable storage in basement. Easy on street parking, NTN required, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month's rent fee. 2 blocks from Weasel Brook Park or Main ave bus stops and laundromat.