Camden County, NJ
3912 CAMDEN AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3912 CAMDEN AVENUE

3912 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Camden Avenue, Camden County, NJ 08110

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Great 3BR rejuvenated row home for a Low Price and Lower Taxes. New carpet, paint & HW Heater. This interior row has a large living room and eat-in kitchen with 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and a full walk-out basement that could be finished into more living space with access to the backyard. ***This property is ALSO FOR SALE (for less of a monthly payment than the rent) If you rent the home, it will continue to be marketed and shown to potential buyers, though the lease will be honored.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE have any available units?
3912 CAMDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camden County, NJ.
Is 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3912 CAMDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3912 CAMDEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
