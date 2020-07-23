/
/
gloucester county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
102 Apartments for rent in Gloucester County, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
11 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1209 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
$
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1254 sqft
1 Westbrook Drive R-208 Available 08/07/20 Chartwell End with Garage - This beautiful 2nd floor unit with a side entry features a fireplace in the dinning room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,184
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1335 sqft
Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
3 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1381 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 21 at 09:21 AM
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
433 Edsam Avenue
433 Edsam Avenue, Pitman, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1688 sqft
This delightful home located in Borough of Pitman, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,688 sqft! Charming curb appeal with long driveway with attached garage and large staircase leading to the grand double front doors.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
533 Greenbriar Drive
533 Greenbriar Drive, Williamstown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1392 sqft
This delightful home located in Williamstown, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,392sqft! Charming curb appeal with lush landscaping and covered front porch.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Fox Lane
20 Fox Lane, Beckett, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
972 sqft
This delightful home located in Logan Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 972 sqft! Charming curb appeal with attached garage and covered front porch.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1867 Manhassett Avenue
1867 Manhasset Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
768 sqft
This delightful home located in Deptford, NJ is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 768sqft! Charming curb appeal offering a sleek brick and siding exterior with long driveway and sunroom! Entering from the front door you’ll see
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
53 Hessian Ave
53 Hessian Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1796 sqft
53 Hessian Ave - Property Id: 318566 Beautifully redone. must see. won't last long. Call 845-671-9841 for any questions. Please complete an application to schedule a tour. https://secure.weimark.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
229 Pomona Ave.
229 Pomona Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
3-Bedroom House near Rowan University - Property Id: 97260 3-bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood approximately 1/4 mile from Rowan's campus. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Eat-in Kitchen. - Spacious Living Room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5. 1 bathroom with a large open spaced kitchen and living room area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
669 N Broad St
669 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
one bedroom first floor apartment, older restoration, new paint, great location on main drag; off street parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1852086)
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
15 CAMPBELL STREET
15 Campbell Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Move right in to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Emerson Green. The home offers brand new carpets and freshly paint ! Large living room. Eat in kitchen with lots of counter space, build in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
117 CORNELL ROAD
117 Cornell Road, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Charming home in a great location! Sleeps 4 very comfortably. Large backyard. Walking distance to Rowan University. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Owners provide all lawn care services.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
19 PEAK PLACE
19 Peak Place, Turnersville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2822 sqft
Located in quiet well kept Wedgewood Green. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is without rear neighbors. The residence features a two story foyer. Formal living and dining room are large enough for entertaining.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1176 TRISTRAM CIRCLE
1176 Tristram Circle, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second story 2br, 2 full bath with LOFT area for den or office. Remodeled baths, painted, carpets, newer appliances. Move in ready. Unique high ceilings with skylights, 2 large baths one with shower stall one with bath/shower.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Gloucester County area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ
Bear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PANew Castle, DEWilliamstown, NJChester Heights, PAPitman, NJStratford, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, NJGreentree, NJ