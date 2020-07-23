/
salem county
211 Apartments for rent in Salem County, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
6 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,080
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
40 W Grant St B
40 W Grant St, Woodstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bedroom apartment in great neighborhood - Property Id: 315948 Nice Clean upstairs unit. Includes full kitchen with appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
79 Delaware Ave
79 Delaware Avenue, Penns Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Single family home near waterfront - Property Id: 313718 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/79-delaware-ave-penns-grove-nj/313718 Property Id 313718 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5944772)
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
152 POINTERS AUBURN ROAD
152 Pointers Auburn Road, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
Nice Country Ranch with permastone exterior. New complete kitchen with dining area, one new bath, and two bedrooms. All new flooring, oil heat, new well and septic. This home boast of new and newer items too numerous to mention. Close to Rt.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
129 GEORGIA ROAD
129 Georgia Road, Pennsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Bright, beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with attached garage, just blocks from the river. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, however landlord has provided lawnmower, weed wacker and leaf blower.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
273 JEFFERSON STREET
273 Jefferson Street, Carneys Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
941 sqft
New to Market! AVAILABLE August 1st! Fully Rehabbed GORGEOUS rental located in convenient Carneys Point which is located close to all major highways! Landlords have fully renovated this property and updated it for the lucky new renter.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
20 MAIN STREET
20 Main Street, Quinton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$795
579 sqft
Cute and affordable 1 bedroom apartment in Center of Quinton Twp. Tenant responsible for electric (heat is electric also). New flooring and freshly painted. Plenty of parking in driveway. Garage is NOT included in the rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
265 MARKET STREET
265 Market Street, Carneys Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1062 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom single family home available for rent! This home offers plenty of space for you and your family, including a spacious family room, dedicated dining area, kitchen with range and refrigerator, and a dedicated mudroom/laundry
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8 COMPROMISE ROAD
8 Compromise Road, Salem County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1792 sqft
No showings til August 1, 2020. Lovely home in rural area. 3 br + den, 1.50 baths, h/w floors, updated eat in kitchen. updated bath. Refrigerator, electric stove, & dishwasher included. Screened porch. Washer/dryer included.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
70 W PITMAN STREET
70 West Pitman Street, Penns Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2362 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 full bath available for rent, freshly painted, attic and basement. Hud accepted.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
61 W MILL STREET
61 West Mill Street, Pedricktown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3840 sqft
Amazing rental in Pedricktown - won't last long!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4 BYPASS RD #202
4 Bypass Road, Salem County, NJ
Studio
$4,000
Prime office space for medical practice or other professional services. Directly across from Salem Medical Center.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Lake Ave
5 Lake Avenue, Quinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$960
1044 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath within walking distance of local market, hardware store, post office, and the Alloway River.
1 of 1
Last updated October 3 at 02:21 PM
1 Unit Available
90 STATE STREET
90 State St, Penns Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
2206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 STATE STREET in Penns Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
13 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1381 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
19 Units Available
Edgemoor
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$1,035
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1254 sqft
1 Westbrook Drive R-208 Available 08/07/20 Chartwell End with Garage - This beautiful 2nd floor unit with a side entry features a fireplace in the dinning room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1335 sqft
Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,116
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/23/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
