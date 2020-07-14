Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments guest parking hot tub

Stonington Court Apartments is a delightful rental community that blends one and two bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious two bedroom townhomes in a desireable location. Every detail of our community was designed to offer you comfortable living. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the care-free lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living.Situated on 25+ acres of New Jerseys finest real estate in Lindenwold, NJ, Stonington Court offers a gracious suburban lifestyle featuring the most modern indoor and outdoor amenities. Our excellent location is within minutes of Patco Hi-Speed Line, Route 42, Route 30, Black Horse Pike, N/S Freeway and major bridges, not to mention great eateries and shopping.