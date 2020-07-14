Amenities
Stonington Court Apartments is a delightful rental community that blends one and two bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious two bedroom townhomes in a desireable location. Every detail of our community was designed to offer you comfortable living. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the care-free lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living.Situated on 25+ acres of New Jerseys finest real estate in Lindenwold, NJ, Stonington Court offers a gracious suburban lifestyle featuring the most modern indoor and outdoor amenities. Our excellent location is within minutes of Patco Hi-Speed Line, Route 42, Route 30, Black Horse Pike, N/S Freeway and major bridges, not to mention great eateries and shopping.