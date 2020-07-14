All apartments in Lindenwold
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Stonington Court

1800 Laurel Rd 131 · (856) 420-3112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Laurel Rd 131, Lindenwold, NJ 08021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonington Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
Stonington Court Apartments is a delightful rental community that blends one and two bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious two bedroom townhomes in a desireable location. Every detail of our community was designed to offer you comfortable living. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the care-free lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living.Situated on 25+ acres of New Jerseys finest real estate in Lindenwold, NJ, Stonington Court offers a gracious suburban lifestyle featuring the most modern indoor and outdoor amenities. Our excellent location is within minutes of Patco Hi-Speed Line, Route 42, Route 30, Black Horse Pike, N/S Freeway and major bridges, not to mention great eateries and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 Deposit for cabinets
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: We have California closets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonington Court have any available units?
Stonington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lindenwold, NJ.
What amenities does Stonington Court have?
Some of Stonington Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonington Court currently offering any rent specials?
Stonington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonington Court is pet friendly.
Does Stonington Court offer parking?
Yes, Stonington Court offers parking.
Does Stonington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonington Court have a pool?
Yes, Stonington Court has a pool.
Does Stonington Court have accessible units?
No, Stonington Court does not have accessible units.
Does Stonington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonington Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonington Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stonington Court has units with air conditioning.
