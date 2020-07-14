Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub extra storage oven smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly accepts section 8 community garden smoke-free community

Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.



Our community offers the comfort and convenience of city living with a suburban feel. We offer newly updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring throughout, air conditioning and off street parking.



Located directly across the street from Crystal Lake Pool and within 2 blocks of shopping, dining and the PATCO Station we offer convenience that can't be beat. For the commuter our community is centrally located near all major highways, including 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike, just two blocks from the Westmont Train Station and ten minutes to Philadelphia or Cherry Hill.