Haddonfield, NJ
Haddon Hills Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

Haddon Hills Apartments

210 W Crystal Lake Ave · (973) 524-7063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 263C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 117D · Avail. Aug 10

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 219A · Avail. Sep 20

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 243A · Avail. Sep 30

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 252B · Avail. Sep 10

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 233D · Avail. Jul 20

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haddon Hills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
accepts section 8
community garden
smoke-free community
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.

Our community offers the comfort and convenience of city living with a suburban feel. We offer newly updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring throughout, air conditioning and off street parking.

Located directly across the street from Crystal Lake Pool and within 2 blocks of shopping, dining and the PATCO Station we offer convenience that can't be beat. For the commuter our community is centrally located near all major highways, including 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike, just two blocks from the Westmont Train Station and ten minutes to Philadelphia or Cherry Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haddon Hills Apartments have any available units?
Haddon Hills Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Haddon Hills Apartments have?
Some of Haddon Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haddon Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Haddon Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haddon Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Haddon Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Haddon Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Haddon Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Haddon Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Haddon Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Haddon Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Haddon Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Haddon Hills Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Haddon Hills Apartments has accessible units.
Does Haddon Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haddon Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Haddon Hills Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Haddon Hills Apartments has units with air conditioning.
