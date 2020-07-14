Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking lobby cats allowed

Welcome home to Audubon Arms Apartments, a modern and charming mid-rise apartment building located in Audubon, NJ. Spacious floor plans offer well appointed kitchens and appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom interior paint colors. The property boasts a recently renovated lobby complimented by a dark-metal framed glass entry door with an intercom system for use in every apartment. Audubon Arms Apartments offers easy access to I-295, New Jersey PATCO, Philadelphia, PA and is minutes away from great shops and restaurants in downtown Haddon Heights. Call today to learn how you can Live the Friedman Five Star Lifestyle at Audubon Arms Apartments!