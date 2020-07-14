All apartments in Audubon
Audubon Arms Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Audubon Arms Apartments

277 S White Horse Pike · (856) 249-3502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

277 S White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
cats allowed
Welcome home to Audubon Arms Apartments, a modern and charming mid-rise apartment building located in Audubon, NJ. Spacious floor plans offer well appointed kitchens and appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom interior paint colors. The property boasts a recently renovated lobby complimented by a dark-metal framed glass entry door with an intercom system for use in every apartment. Audubon Arms Apartments offers easy access to I-295, New Jersey PATCO, Philadelphia, PA and is minutes away from great shops and restaurants in downtown Haddon Heights. Call today to learn how you can Live the Friedman Five Star Lifestyle at Audubon Arms Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 application & $250 reservation fee
Deposit: month or month 1/2 security deposit depending on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Audubon Arms Apartments have any available units?
Audubon Arms Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Audubon, NJ.
What amenities does Audubon Arms Apartments have?
Some of Audubon Arms Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Audubon Arms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Audubon Arms Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Audubon Arms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Audubon Arms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Audubon Arms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Audubon Arms Apartments offers parking.
Does Audubon Arms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Audubon Arms Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Audubon Arms Apartments have a pool?
No, Audubon Arms Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Audubon Arms Apartments have accessible units?
No, Audubon Arms Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Audubon Arms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Audubon Arms Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Audubon Arms Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Audubon Arms Apartments has units with air conditioning.
