Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Audubon Arms Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
cats allowed
Welcome home to Audubon Arms Apartments, a modern and charming mid-rise apartment building located in Audubon, NJ. Spacious floor plans offer well appointed kitchens and appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom interior paint colors. The property boasts a recently renovated lobby complimented by a dark-metal framed glass entry door with an intercom system for use in every apartment. Audubon Arms Apartments offers easy access to I-295, New Jersey PATCO, Philadelphia, PA and is minutes away from great shops and restaurants in downtown Haddon Heights. Call today to learn how you can Live the Friedman Five Star Lifestyle at Audubon Arms Apartments!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)