Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located in the heart of Cherry Hill, NJ, Highlands at Cherry Hill is conveniently located nearby all major highways including I-295 and the NJ Turnpike. We are conveniently located near PATCO Speedline Woodcrest Station and NJ Transit, Cherry Hill Station. Just 20 minutes from downtown Philadelphia make commuting to the city fast and simple. Apartment homes at the Highlands offer 1,2, and 3 bedroom layouts. With homes featuring gourmet kitchens, hardwood style flooring, walk-in showers and soaking tubs, there is something for everyone to enjoy.